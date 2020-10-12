London and Middlesex records its largest single-day coronavirus case increase

Send this page to someone via email

London and Middlesex has set a record for its largest daily novel coronavirus case count.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 25 COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving Monday, breaking the previous record of 24 cases on April 16.

Seven recoveries were also announced Monday by the MLHU.

There are now a total of 999 cases in the region, 845 recoveries and 57 deaths. The latest death was reported exactly four months ago on June 12.

There are now at least 97 known active cases in the region.

Monday’s record-breaking case count comes as MLHU and Western University announced an outbreak at one of the university’s residences.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say four students living in London Hall have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the university says it has moved some close contacts to a quarantine location and is notifying students living in London Hall.

The health unit says it has been following up with close contacts to make sure they get tested and go into quarantine.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Western University residence after 4 students test positive

According to health unit data, Monday’s new cases involve 20 people in London, one in Strathroy-Caradoc, and four in Thames Centre.

In terms of age, eight are under 19, nine are in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, and three in their 60s.

Ten are male, 15 are female. Two are health-care workers.

According to the health unit, at least 264 cases have been reported in London and Middlesex since Sept. 1, 116 of whom have occurred just this month.

Health unit figures show people in their 20s remain the largest group of cases in the region by age, with 242 cases, or nearly a quarter of all infections.

Story continues below advertisement

People in their 50s make up 132 cases, while people in their 30s make up 127 cases. People 19 and under make up 126 cases and people 80 and older account for 112 cases.

People in their 40s make up 100 cases, people in their 60s make up 96 cases, and people in their 70s represent 64 cases.

At least 70 cases were linked to Western University students prior to the London Hall outbreak, but the exact tally is unknown since the health unit said last week they would no longer provide updates.

The region’s incident rate is at 196.8 per 100,000 people, while Ontario’s is 397.9.

1:51 1st COVID-19 pandemic Thanksgiving marked by smaller and virtual gatherings as cases in Ontario, Quebec surge 1st COVID-19 pandemic Thanksgiving marked by smaller and virtual gatherings as cases in Ontario, Quebec surge

Overall, 917 cases have been reported in London. Elsewhere, Strathroy-Caradoc’s case count has been 31, while Thames Centre has seen 18, Middlesex Centre 17, North Middlesex eight, Lucan Biddulph seven and Southwest Middlesex one.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s two assessment centres are open on the holiday Monday, according to officials with Thames Valley Family Health Team, who operate the centres alongside the London Health Sciences Centre.

Oakridge Arena is operating on a phone-ahead appointment system, while Carling Heights continues to operate with a time card system that allows people to show up at the centre and get an appointment to come back at a later time to get tested.

Both centres are prioritizing certain individuals.

At Carling Heights, patients who are symptomatic, have been notified of being exposed to the virus, live or work in a setting with an outbreak, or those eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative will be prioritized.

At Oakridge Arena, symptomatic children under 12 and symptomatic essential health-care workers will be prioritized, as will asymptomatic individuals in particular situations, such as seniors’ home residents and staff, farmworkers, and those in Indigenous communities.

Elsewhere, certain asymptomatic people are still able to get tested at three Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the city, while students and faculty at Western University can attend a testing clinic located in the on-campus Western Student Recreation Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active institutional outbreaks in the region is eight.

The most recent outbreaks were declared Saturday at Craigwiel Gardens and in the Ivey Lane, Harris House and Windermere Way areas of McGarrell Place.

Outbreaks also remain active at Country Terrace (facility-wide), Earls Court Village (fourth floor), Meadow Park Care Centre (blue and yellow units) and Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care (MV3), PeopleCare Oak Crossing (Juniper and Norway Spruce areas) and Extendicare (facility-wide).

Ten institutional outbreaks have been reported in the region since mid-September. At least 38 have been declared since the pandemic began, including 32 at seniors’ facilities.

They’re tied to at least 209 cases — 108 residents and 101 staff members — and 37 deaths.

A total of 119 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic, including 33 who have needed intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

An update will not be provided on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 649 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 59,139.

One new death was also announced, bringing the death toll to 3,005.

Meanwhile, 50,437 cases were considered resolved, which was 85.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elgin and Oxford

Three new cases and zero recoveries of COVID-19 were reported by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) Monday.

This increases the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 277, which includes 267 recoveries and five deaths. The latest death was reported in early July.

Story continues below advertisement

At least five cases remain active. Health data shows that one is from St. Thomas, one is from Central Elgin, two are from Ingersoll and one is from East Zorra-Tavistock. Four are female, and one is male.

The outbreak at Caressant Care on Mary Bucke, a seniors’ facility in St. Thomas, remains active as of Monday with one staff case reported. The outbreak was reported last Monday.

A total of five institutional outbreaks have been reported during the pandemic, linked at least 111 staff cases and one resident case. No deaths are linked to the outbreaks.

By age, people in their 50s make up the largest number of cases with 53. People in their 20s account for 51 cases, while people in their 40s make up 39 cases.

The five municipalities with the highest overall case counts are Aylmer with 82, St. Thomas with 46, Bayham with 38, Woodstock with 30 and Tillsonburg with 25.

The region’s per cent positivity rate was 0.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 27, the most recent data available. Nearly 3,000 tests were conducted that week.

4:42 One pharmacy worries COVID-apathy could lead to a spike in flu cases One pharmacy worries COVID-apathy could lead to a spike in flu cases

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health does not update its case count over the weekend or on holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, the region’s total case count remained at 136, of which 126 people have recovered. Five have died, a tally that has not changed since April 29.

Five cases were active in the region. One case is listed as a health-care worker.

By location, Huron and Perth counties have reported a total of 48 cases each during the pandemic, while Stratford has seen 34 cases, and St. Marys six.

Four outbreak-related deaths have been reported in Stratford, while one death has occurred in St. Marys. All five deaths took place in March and April.

At least 31 cases have involved people in their 20s, while 25 have been people in their 50s and 22 in their 60s. Sixteen cases each have involved people 19 and under and people in their 30s.

Fifty-four per cent of cases involve women and girls, while at least 38 of the region’s cases have involved health-care workers.

No hospitalized cases have been reported since late April. Five people have needed to be admitted to hospital during the pandemic, health unit figures show.

Some 40,061 tests had been conducted by the health unit as of Sept. 27, the most recent figures available. The week of Sept. 20-26 saw 2,726 tests conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarnia and Lambton

A new case of COVID-19 was reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Sunday.

It is the only active case in the region.

A total of 348 cases have been reported, which includes 322 recoveries and 25 deaths. The death toll has not changed since early June.

Around 69 per cent of cases have been reported in urban areas, while 31 per cent have been in rural areas.

The number of cases has been largest among people aged 80 and older, followed by people in their 50s, and then people in their 20s.

Read more: Canadians applying for new coronavirus benefits face technical issues

At least 198 cases, or 57 per cent, have involved women and girls. At least 18 per cent have been health-care workers.

Hospitalizations have remained flat since mid-June when the last COVID-19 patient was discharged from Bluewater Health in Sarnia. A total of 58 people have been admitted to hospital.

Outbreaks have also remained flat since mid-August. A total of 10 have been declared.

Story continues below advertisement

According to health officials, 39,985 tests have been received as of Oct. 3, the latest figure available.

–With files from Matthew Trevithick, Sawyer Bodgan and Ryan Rocca