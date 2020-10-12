Two men charged in homicide of Pelham man: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police have charged two men in a homicide investigation in Pelham.

Jason Lusted, 49, of no fixed address was arrested Saturday and Matthew MacInnes, 39, of Wellandport, Ont. was arrested on Friday.

Police say both accused are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Earl Clapp, 74, of Pelham, Ont.

Media Release – Update 6 – Detectives Investigating Fatality in Pelham

https://t.co/31tMRsOOkV — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say Clapp died in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 when he may have tried to stop the attempted theft of one of his trailers on his property on Centre Street.

Police say Clapp was hit and dragged by a vehicle as it fled the area and he was later found dead.

Read more: Niagara police respond to barricaded man in crisis

Detectives are still trying to find a 2007 to 2014 black Ford Expedition that police say may be associated with either accused and driven on the night of the incident.