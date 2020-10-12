Menu

Crime

Two men charged in homicide of Pelham man: Niagara police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 12, 2020 8:29 am
Two men have been charged with murder in the death of a Pelham, Ont. man.
Two men have been charged with murder in the death of a Pelham, Ont. man. Niagara Regional Police Service

Niagara Regional Police have charged two men in a homicide investigation in Pelham.

Jason Lusted, 49, of no fixed address was arrested Saturday and Matthew MacInnes, 39, of Wellandport, Ont. was arrested on Friday.

Police say both accused are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Earl Clapp, 74, of Pelham, Ont.

Investigators say Clapp died in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 when he may have tried to stop the attempted theft of one of his trailers on his property on Centre Street.

Police say Clapp was hit and dragged by a vehicle as it fled the area and he was later found dead.

Detectives are still trying to find a 2007 to 2014 black Ford Expedition that police say may be associated with either accused and driven on the night of the incident.

