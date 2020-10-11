Crash in southeast Calgary sends 5 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash sent five people to hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of 52 Street S.E. and McIvor Boulevard S.E., according to EMS.

When officers arrived, they found that a minivan and sedan had collided on the south side of the intersection.

EMS said three adults and two teenagers were taken to hospital — all with non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

The intersection was closed in all directions as officers began their investigation.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

