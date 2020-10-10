Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 12:13 pm
Police said the victim is a man in his 30s.
Police said the victim is a man in his 30s. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Vaughan Friday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Centre Street after 10 p.m.

Person dead after 3-vehicle crash in south Mississauga

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

Further information regarding the crash wasn’t immediately available.

Roads were closed in the area during the investigation but have since reopened.

