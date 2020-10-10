Motorcyclist dead after crash in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Vaughan Friday night.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Centre Street after 10 p.m.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.
Further information regarding the crash wasn’t immediately available.
Roads were closed in the area during the investigation but have since reopened.
