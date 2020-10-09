Sipekne’katik chief proposes joint conservation study with DFO on lobster fishery

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack has proposed a joint study between the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Mi’kmaw Conservation Group and academia to ensure sustainable practices are observed by all who work in the lobster fishery.

According to a statement released by Sipekne’katik First Nation, the proposed study comes following an emergency council meeting called earlier this week where Sack and the Sipekne’katik Council developed a consensus decision on fishery quotas for both the commercial and moderate livelihood lobster fisheries.

The discussion centred on the need to impose quota adjustments to account for any evidence of reductions in lobster landings for conservation purposes, said Sack.

“What we have discovered is that the inshore lobster fishery has been operating with varying degrees of speculation on species health coupled with a quota system that is open to interpretation in some ways,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, Sack said there’s a desire for greater scientific data to more accurately assess species lifecycle and stocks.

2:28 Indigenous lobster traps removed from Nova Scotia waters Indigenous lobster traps removed from Nova Scotia waters

A meeting between Sack and federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan has been scheduled for Friday to discuss the need for an assessment of the health of inshore lobster fishery stocks.

“We can’t continue to speculate on the sustainability of a fishery that is so important to our economy and at the same time one that is so deeply impacted by volatile global markets. This base-line data will inform the path forward and ensure sustainable practices are observed by all,” said Sack.

Director of operations for Sipekne’katik First Nation Rhonda Knockwood said in an e-mail that there is currently “a limit on the number of traps commercial licenses are permitted however, there is no quota limitation on the size or weight of a seasonal catch under a DFO issued commercial fishing license.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Sipekne’katik chief and council both agreed that any joint study findings of stock depletions will be accounted for with necessary quota adjustments within the Rights Implementation Fishery Management Plan.

The DFO did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News.