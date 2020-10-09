Death of child in City of Kawartha Lakes under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the death of a child in Fenelon Falls on Thursday.

According to OPP, just before 9 a.m., emergency services personnel responded to a Fenelon Falls address. Police say a nine-year-old child was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

The child was later pronounced deceased.

“The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner, and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP stated Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

