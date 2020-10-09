Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Death of child in City of Kawartha Lakes under investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP are investigating the death of a child in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.
OPP are investigating the death of a child in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the death of a child in Fenelon Falls on Thursday.

According to OPP, just before 9 a.m., emergency services personnel responded to a Fenelon Falls address. Police say a nine-year-old child was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Read more: Boy dies after being pulled from backyard swimming pool in City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP say

The child was later pronounced deceased.

Trending Stories

“The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner, and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP stated Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakeslindsayRoss Memorial HospitalFenelon FallsChild Deathdeath of childFenelon Falls death
Flyers
More weekly flyers