Crime

London police arrest suspect in Kijiji cellphone sale armed robbery

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 12:02 pm
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London Police have made an arrest in connection with a September robbery involving Kijiji.

A 20-year-old London man is facing four charges, all related to armed robbery and use of a firearm.

The robbery in question happened in the Carling neighbourhood, northeast of Cheapside and Boullee streets, on Sept. 11.

Police say a man posted on the online buy-and-sell website Kijiji that he had a cellphone for sale and arranged to meet with a potential buyer at Lord Elgin Public School on Victoria Drive.

Trending Stories

Read more: London police seek suspect in Kijiji cellphone sale armed robbery

Police say the suspect arrived at the location on foot and got into the front passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle, produced a firearm, and demanded property and money from the victim. The suspect fled on foot, and police were contacted, but officers searching the area could not immediately locate the suspect, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court Friday by video.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel, Global News

London PoliceArmed RobberylpsKijijiVictoria DriveKijiji robberyCheapsideCarling neighbourhoodLord Elgin Public School
