Health

Ottawa adds 126 new coronavirus cases heading into Thanksgiving weekend

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 11:27 am
Ontario is reporting an increase of 126 coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Ontario is reporting an increase of 126 coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ontario’s Ministry of Health is reporting an increase of 126 new coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Friday amid a record-setting jump in infections across the province.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 report shows no new deaths related to the virus in Ottawa, leaving the city’s death toll amid the pandemic at 296.

The latest jump in Ottawa comes as Ontario reports 939 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest-ever single-day increase in the province.

Ottawa set a record on Thursday with the addition of 183 new coronavirus cases.

The Ontario government is expected to introduce new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus on Friday afternoon.

Ottawa Public Health will release its more fulsome local update on the novel coronavirus around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

OPH’s update can sometimes revise figures reported earlier in the day from the provincial system due to lags in reporting.

