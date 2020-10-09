Ottawa adds 126 new coronavirus cases heading into Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Health is reporting an increase of 126 new coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Friday amid a record-setting jump in infections across the province.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 report shows no new deaths related to the virus in Ottawa, leaving the city’s death toll amid the pandemic at 296.

The latest jump in Ottawa comes as Ontario reports 939 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest-ever single-day increase in the province.

2:38 Ontario’s top doctor recommending new restrictions Ontario’s top doctor recommending new restrictions

Ottawa set a record on Thursday with the addition of 183 new coronavirus cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario government is expected to introduce new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus on Friday afternoon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ottawa Public Health will release its more fulsome local update on the novel coronavirus around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

OPH’s update can sometimes revise figures reported earlier in the day from the provincial system due to lags in reporting.