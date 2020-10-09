Man, 62, in critical condition following crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Que.

A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after striking a Hydro-Quebec pole on Thursday night in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Que.
The man was alone in his vehicle, according to Sureté du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp.
The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Rangroad.
The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and authorities are still fearing for his life as of Friday afternoon, according to the SQ.
Rang Saint-Louis, located in the Montérégie area, was closed to traffic while investigators analyzed the crash scene on Thursday night.
Hydro-Quebec was also on site to repair damage to its electricity pole.
The causes and details of the crash are still unknown. The speed limit is set at 70 km/h, but Beauchamp said authorities don’t know if speed was a factor.
