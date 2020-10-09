Menu

Canada

Man, 62, in critical condition following crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Que.

By Brittany Henriques Global News
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser.
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after striking a Hydro-Quebec pole on Thursday night in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Que.

The man was alone in his vehicle, according to Sureté du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Rangroad.

Read more: Quebec’s Independent Investigation Bureau looking into death of 67-year-old Trois-Rivières man

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and authorities are still fearing for his life as of Friday afternoon, according to the SQ.

Rang Saint-Louis, located in the Montérégie area, was closed to traffic while investigators analyzed the crash scene on Thursday night.

Hydro-Quebec was also on site to repair damage to its electricity pole.

The causes and details of the crash are still unknown. The speed limit is set at 70 km/h, but Beauchamp said authorities don’t know if speed was a factor.

