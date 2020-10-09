“Project Drag Strip 8” cracks down on noisy vehicles in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Police Service has released the results of a city-council requested crackdown on modified vehicles.

The operation was called “Project Drag Strip 8,” as officers recently targeted Highway 8 between Centennial Parkway and Fifty Road in Stoney Creek.

Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 8, officers were looking for vehicles that were loud, racing and had illegal modifications.

In total, police say they handed out 233 provincial offence notices, many related to improper mufflers and unnecessary noise.

They also charged one driver with stunting after a vehicle was clocked travelling 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Hamilton Police say there may be more special enforcement operations in the future, as they respond to complaints about loud and modified vehicles.

City council approved a motion in June, presented by Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson, asking the Hamilton Police Service to launch a crackdown on excessive noise from motor vehicles.

Jackson says it’s been a greater problem than usual during the coronavirus pandemic, as some people take advantage of reduced traffic volumes to create issues that are “unwanted and unnecessary.”

Police in Halton and Niagara regions have also been working to address the issue in recent weeks.

In Niagara, “Operation Loud and Clear” saw 52 drivers charged with having no muffler or an illegal muffler during a recent two-week crackdown in Niagara Falls.

In Halton, similar concerns have resulted in a region-wide crackdown called “Project Noisemaker.”