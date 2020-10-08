Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after stabbing in west Mississauga: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 7:27 pm
Police said they were called to the stabbing shortly after 5 p.m.
Police said they were called to the stabbing shortly after 5 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious injures after a stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 5 p.m.

Read more: 2 dead, 6 others injured in Mississauga car crash

Officers said a man was stabbed during an altercation and taken to a trauma centre for treatment. The victim was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the stabbing, police said.

There’s no word on what may have led to the incident.

Click to play video '1-on-1 with Peel Regional Police Chief' 1-on-1 with Peel Regional Police Chief
1-on-1 with Peel Regional Police Chief
