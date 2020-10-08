Man seriously injured after stabbing in west Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious injures after a stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday.
Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 5 p.m.
Officers said a man was stabbed during an altercation and taken to a trauma centre for treatment. The victim was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.
A man was taken into custody in relation to the stabbing, police said.
There’s no word on what may have led to the incident.
