Man seriously injured after stabbing in west Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a man has serious injures after a stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers said a man was stabbed during an altercation and taken to a trauma centre for treatment. The victim was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the stabbing, police said.

There’s no word on what may have led to the incident.

