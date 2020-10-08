Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Some Kelowna residents to be impacted by Lake Country’s water system upgrades

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 2:45 pm
Some Kelowna residents will be impacted by water system upgrades being done in Lake Country.
Some Kelowna residents will be impacted by water system upgrades being done in Lake Country. Global News files

The City of Kelowna is warning to utility customers in the northern industrial city boundary about the impact of a neighbouring municipality’s water system upgrades.

The District of Lake Country will begin its upgrades on Oct. 14 and that will affect Kelowna residents, who are supplied water from the Lake Country system.

Read more: New infrastructure aimed at protecting water quality in Lake Country

The District of Lake Country is issuing a water quality advisory because the planned water distribution upgrades will result in a temporary change in the water source from Okanagan Lake to the Beaver Lake Road system.

The water quality advisory is expected to remain in place until March 2021.

A water quality advisory means the public may want to take extra precautions, particularly children under 12, older adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection.

Anyone in the high-risk group is advised to boil their water for one minute before use or use bottled water.

The water source changeover will not result in any service interruption or water outages to customers.

Read more: Longstanding boil-water notice in South Okanagan finally lifted

Affected customers will receive more information by mail in the coming week.

According to the City of Kelowna, once the project is completed,  the water source will revert back to Okanagan Lake and should result in the water quality advisory being lifted.

Click here for a map of the affected area.

