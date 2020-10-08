Some Kelowna residents to be impacted by Lake Country’s water system upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna is warning to utility customers in the northern industrial city boundary about the impact of a neighbouring municipality’s water system upgrades.

The District of Lake Country will begin its upgrades on Oct. 14 and that will affect Kelowna residents, who are supplied water from the Lake Country system.

The District of Lake Country is issuing a water quality advisory because the planned water distribution upgrades will result in a temporary change in the water source from Okanagan Lake to the Beaver Lake Road system.

The water quality advisory is expected to remain in place until March 2021.

A water quality advisory means the public may want to take extra precautions, particularly children under 12, older adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection.

Anyone in the high-risk group is advised to boil their water for one minute before use or use bottled water.

The water source changeover will not result in any service interruption or water outages to customers.

Affected customers will receive more information by mail in the coming week.

According to the City of Kelowna, once the project is completed, the water source will revert back to Okanagan Lake and should result in the water quality advisory being lifted.

Click here for a map of the affected area.