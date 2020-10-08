New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

The New Brunswick provincial government is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell to address the province’s cases of COVID-19 and provide an update on the cases linked to an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor, a special care home in Moncton.
READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to Norte-Dame Manor outbreak
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
On Wednesday, New Brunswick health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus at the care home.
Health officials declared the outbreak on Tuesday after two residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The province reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 linked to the special care home in total, including 13 residents, four health-care workers and two family members that were close contacts.
The Thursday provincial update will be streamed live on Global News.
–With files from Karla RenicView link »
Comments