New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick provincial government is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell to address the province’s cases of COVID-19 and provide an update on the cases linked to an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor, a special care home in Moncton.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to Norte-Dame Manor outbreak

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday, New Brunswick health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus at the care home.

Health officials declared the outbreak on Tuesday after two residents tested positive for COVID-19.

1:52 N.B. families impacted by COVID-19 spread in care home N.B. families impacted by COVID-19 spread in care home

The province reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 linked to the special care home in total, including 13 residents, four health-care workers and two family members that were close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

The Thursday provincial update will be streamed live on Global News.

–With files from Karla Renic