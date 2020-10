Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London Police have confirmed that missing person Marisia Davis has been found safe.

Davis, a 43-year-old London woman, was initially reported missing on Monday.

Davis’s family had been concerned about her welfare as she had not been seen for several days.

Police say they are thankful to the public for sharing the information to help locate Davis.

Story continues below advertisement