Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Tobacco, cannabis seized at OPP RIDE check in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 11:13 am
An OPP RIDE check in the City of Kawartha Lakes seized cannabis and unmarked cigarettes on Wednesday night.
An OPP RIDE check in the City of Kawartha Lakes seized cannabis and unmarked cigarettes on Wednesday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Tobacco and cannabis were seized during an OPP RIDE check in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were conducting a RIDE check program on Glenarm Road when around 11 p.m. they stopped a vehicle and located cannabis and unmarked cigarettes in the vehicle.

Read more: OPP RIDE check leads to impaired driving charge for Omemee man

Police seized 200 cigarettes and 70.2 grams of cannabis.

Trending Stories

A 21-year-old Sutton West, Ont., resident was charged with driving a vehicle while having cannabis readily available and with possessing unmarked fine-cut tobbaco.

The name of the accused was not released.

Click to play video 'OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market' OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
Story continues below advertisement
CannabisCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesTobaccoCigarettesRIDEillegal cigarettesRIDE checkCannabis Control ActTobacco Tax Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers