Tobacco, cannabis seized at OPP RIDE check in City of Kawartha Lakes

Tobacco and cannabis were seized during an OPP RIDE check in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were conducting a RIDE check program on Glenarm Road when around 11 p.m. they stopped a vehicle and located cannabis and unmarked cigarettes in the vehicle.
Police seized 200 cigarettes and 70.2 grams of cannabis.
A 21-year-old Sutton West, Ont., resident was charged with driving a vehicle while having cannabis readily available and with possessing unmarked fine-cut tobbaco.
The name of the accused was not released.
