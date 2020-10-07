Man wanted on warrants in Lindsay arrested during traffic stop in Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on several warrants was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Port Hope on Tuesday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the east end of Port Hope.

It’s alleged the driver provided the officer with a false name.

Police say further investigation determined the man’s identity and that he was wanted on several outstanding warrants in the City of Kawartha Lakes, including several allegedly involving a firearm in February.

Sanjeep Ketharalingam, 23, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer. He will make a court appearance in Cobourg in November to answer to that charge.

Officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay attended the Port Hope Police Service station where they took custody of the accused to be processed on their charges.

