Comments

Canada

4 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 7 resolved, 24 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 3:54 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another jump of four new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday.

According to the public health unit, a man in his 40s, a female under the age of 20 and two males under the age of 20, all contracted the disease through close contact. Public health said none of the cases under the age of 20 were related to secondary or elementary schools.

Read more: Self-isolation not required for close contacts while KFL&A residents await COVID-19 results

This brings the region’s total up to 156. Seven more cases were deemed resolved Tuesday, bringing the total resolved cases up to 132 and leaving 24 active cases in the region.

The Queen’s University COVID-19 case tracker also went up by two cases Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22 cases in total have been linked to the school.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford urges people to stick with their household for Thanksgiving amid mixed messages' Coronavirus: Ford urges people to stick with their household for Thanksgiving amid mixed messages
Coronavirus: Ford urges people to stick with their household for Thanksgiving amid mixed messages
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KFLA Public HealthCovid 19 kingstonKingston CoronavirusPublic Health Kingstonnew cases kingstoncoronavirus kingsotncovid cases kingston
