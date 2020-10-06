4 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 7 resolved, 24 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another jump of four new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday.

According to the public health unit, a man in his 40s, a female under the age of 20 and two males under the age of 20, all contracted the disease through close contact. Public health said none of the cases under the age of 20 were related to secondary or elementary schools.

This brings the region’s total up to 156. Seven more cases were deemed resolved Tuesday, bringing the total resolved cases up to 132 and leaving 24 active cases in the region.

The Queen’s University COVID-19 case tracker also went up by two cases Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22 cases in total have been linked to the school.

