Regina police investigating bear spray incident at Cornwall Centre

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a person reportedly sprayed bear spray inside the Cornwall Centre.

Officers were dispatched to the downtown mall in relation to the incident around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the RPS said in an email to Global News.

“The spray appears to have affected people in the mall,” police said, but they did not know how many.

Paramedics were also dispatched, but it’s unclear if they treated anyone,

One person has been taken into custody, said police, who are still investigating.

