Crime

Regina police investigating bear spray incident at Cornwall Centre

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 4:30 pm
A person reportedly sprayed bear spray inside the Cornwall Centre Tuesday.
A person reportedly sprayed bear spray inside the Cornwall Centre Tuesday. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a person reportedly sprayed bear spray inside the Cornwall Centre.

Officers were dispatched to the downtown mall in relation to the incident around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the RPS said in an email to Global News.

Bear spray attack sends Harbour Landing Walmart customers running

“The spray appears to have affected people in the mall,” police said, but they did not know how many.

Paramedics were also dispatched, but it’s unclear if they treated anyone,

One person has been taken into custody, said police, who are still investigating.

Bear spray being used as weapon of choice in recent Calgary assaults
Bear spray being used as weapon of choice in recent Calgary assaults

 

