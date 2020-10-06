Self-isolation not required for close contacts while KFL&A residents await COVID-19 results

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has amended a public health order, saying as of Tuesday, close contacts of people awaiting COVID-19 test results do not have to self-isolate.

“Upon further consideration and based on the local epidemiological evidence household members (close contacts) are not required to self-isolate while waiting for a family or roommates’ test results,” a statement from Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday.

This comes a day after the public health unit released a statement, saying it was amending a public health order to “revise and clarify self-isolation requirements and the legal obligations of those who are cases of COVID-19.”

According to Monday’s statement, public health was changing the order to better define “categories of people” who need to self-isolate, and how long they must self-isolate, as well as emphasizing the legal requirements of self-isolating.

Although the statement did not lay out those specific amendments, public health said Tuesday that it had revised the public health order once again, saying close contacts were not legally required to self-isolate while someone they lived with was awaiting test results, naming specifically parents or guardians of children under 16.

“We sincerely apologize for any concerns this previous recommendation has caused families,” Moore said in his statement Tuesday.

Public health said the key amendment to the order is a change in the period of self-isolation from 14 days to 10 days.