Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police investigate after stabbing victim found in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 2:02 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a stabbing which occurred in Kitchener, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

They say police were called to King Street East for a report of an injured man.

Read more: Man shot with BB gun outside busy Waterloo mall on Sunday afternoon: police

Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who was suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the stabbing occurred in the area of the Radisson Hotel near Weber Street East and Fairway Road North.

Read more: 2 men arrested, 1 injured in altercation in Kitchener: police

A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators are still working on the logistics of what occurred.

No suspect information or description was provided.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener CrimeKitchener StabbingKing Street KitchenerFairway Road KitchenerKitchener man stabbedWeber Street East KitchenerRadisson hotel Kitchener
