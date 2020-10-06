Police investigate after stabbing victim found in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a stabbing which occurred in Kitchener, Ont., early Tuesday morning.
They say police were called to King Street East for a report of an injured man.
Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who was suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the stabbing occurred in the area of the Radisson Hotel near Weber Street East and Fairway Road North.
A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators are still working on the logistics of what occurred.
No suspect information or description was provided.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
