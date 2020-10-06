Missing Calgary senior Thomas Kelly Cahoon sought by police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a senior last seen in the community of Varsity on Monday evening.

In a news release, police said 76-year-old Thomas Kelly Cahoon was last seen leaving his home at around 8 p.m. in his silver Pontiac Grand Am with Alberta licence plate FGY361.

Police said Cahoon suffers from dementia and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Family members have indicated Cahoon only responds to his middle name, Kelly.

On Tuesday morning, police said though numerous searches were conducted throughout the night, they had been unable to locate the man.

Cahoon is described as being six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds and having a slim build, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue collared polo shirt and black jeans.

Anyone aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.