Coronavirus: 10 cases, 7 recoveries reported in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while seven people have recovered, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Tuesday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 912, of which 798 people have recovered and 57 have died, most recently on June 12.

It’s the first double-digit increase reported in the region since Sept. 26. It leaves a total of 57 known active cases in the region, according to the health unit.

Of Tuesday’s cases, all 10 are from London and more than half are under the age of 30. Five cases involve people under 20, while one involves someone in their 20s, two are in their 30s, one is in their 50s and one is 80 or older.

Four cases became infected through contact with a confirmed case while one contracted the virus through travel. Four cases have their exposure source listed as pending or undetermined, while one has no known link.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 180 cases have been reported locally since the start of September, including at least 32 so far this month.

The rise is largely due to a surge in cases seen last month involving people under the age of 30. Of those 180 cases, at least 63 have involved people aged 19 or under, while at least 58 have involved people in their 20s.

Health officials reported seven cases and nine recoveries on Monday, seven cases and 12 recoveries Sunday, five cases and 16 recoveries on Saturday and three cases and 11 recoveries on Friday.

Read more: Health Canada approves first antigen rapid test for coronavirus

The number of cases involving local elementary or secondary schools has risen by one after Conseil scolaire Viamonde, the public French-language secular school board, reported a case at one of its London facilities.

The case at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, located along Settlement Trail in southwest London, involves a staff member, the school board said on its website.

Few other details were available, including when the person tested positive and last worked. 980 CFPL has reached out to the school board for comment.

No new cases have been reported at any other schools.

Story continues below advertisement

One school-linked case has previously been reported in the city. The case involved a student at H.B. Beal Secondary School and was reported last month. The Thames Valley District School Board says the case is not active.

At least 70 infections have been tied to Western University students, due in large part to a spike in cases last month. Health officials are refraining from issuing a rolling tally as cases have fallen among the student population.

As of this week, London’s Oakridge Arena assessment centre is operating on a phone-based appointment model, while Carling Heights continues with a time card system that has been in place since Sept. 15.

Officials with the Thames Valley Family Health Team, the organization running the centres alongside London Health Sciences Centre, say a similar phone- or online-based system will be implemented at Carling Heights, but a timeline has not yet been established.

Both city assessment centres are prioritizing symptomatic individuals and certain asymptomatic individuals.

As of Tuesday, assessment centres across Ontario are moving away from walk-in testing to appointment-only testing as announced last week by the province.

Testing for certain asymptomatic people remains available at three Shoppers Drug Mart locations in London. The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service’s mobile testing bus is also operational.

Story continues below advertisement

The bus, which officially launched last week, made a stop in Strathroy on Monday where it ran out of capacity 10 minutes before its official opening time.

It will next be at the Komoka Wellness Centre on Wednesday and at the Ilderton Arena Grounds on Friday.

Five institutional outbreaks in the region remain active as of Tuesday.

Two of them were declared on Sunday on the fourth floor of Earls Court Village and in the MV3 area of the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care.

The other three, declared on Sept. 23 and 24, are located at Country Terrace (facility-wide), Meadow Park Care Centre (blue and yellow units) and Peoplecare Oakcrossing (Red Oak).

How many cases are tied to the outbreaks is unclear. The health unit does not release this information on a per-facility basis, and while each institution can release their own figures if they wish, most generally choose not to.

At least 34 institutional outbreaks have been declared in the region during the pandemic, including 28 at seniors’ facilities. They’re tied to at least 202 cases — 108 residents and 94 staff — and 35 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

By age, health unit figures show people in their 20s account for the most cases, with 211, or about 23.3 per cent. At least 58 have been reported since Sept. 1.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

People in their 50s make up 122 of the region’s cases, or about 13.6 per cent, while those in their 30s and those 80 and above make up 122 and 112 cases, respectively.

Those aged 19 and under make up 102 cases. At least 63 of those have been reported since Sept. 1.

Hospitalizations remain low or non-existent in the region. It’s not exactly clear, as such real-time information isn’t readily available. Overall, 117 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic, including 33 who have needed intensive care.

London Health Sciences Centre has not issued an updated tally of COVID-19 patients in its care since mid-June, saying it will only do so if the number rises above five. It has not reported any staff cases in about as long.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London was reporting no COVID-19 patients in its care on its website, which it says will be updated when case numbers change.

It also says two staff members have tested positive for the virus since the start of September. Previously, the organization had reported a total of 19 staff cases, meaning that figure now stands at 21.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stood at 6.71 as of Tuesday. Looking back to Sept. 22, the 14-day average is 7.07. The region’s incident rate stands at 179.7 per 100,000 people, while Ontario’s is 368.8.

Overall, 843 cases have been reported in London, or about 92.4 per cent of all the region’s cases. Elsewhere, Strathroy-Caradoc’s case count has been 29, while Middlesex Centre has seen 16, Thames Centre 11, North Middlesex seven, Lucan Biddulph five and Southwest Middlesex one.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 548 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 201 cases are in Toronto, 90 in Peel Region and 62 in Ottawa.

Elliott says 61 per cent of Tuesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has a backlog of 55,483 tests and has conducted 42,031 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 192 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 41 in intensive care.

The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 55,362, with 2,987 deaths and 46,906 cases resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario will begin COVID-19 testing by appointment only Tuesday morning as it faces a testing backlog of approximately 68,000 tests.

Premier Doug Ford has said the shift to the new system was done to prepare the province’s 155 assessment centres for winter.

The government has faced criticism over the long lines at assessment centres, where people have had to wait for hours for a COVID-19 test.

The province has also changed its screening guidance, now saying that only symptomatic people or those in high-risk groups should seek out a test.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

One person has recovered from the novel coronavirus and a new outbreak has been declared, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported on Tuesday.

The region’s case count remains unchanged at 272, of which now 261 people have recovered. Five people have died from the virus, a tally unchanged from early July.

Six known active cases remain in the region, the health unit says. Five of them are in St. Thomas while one is in East Zorra-Tavistock.

One case each was reported on Monday and Sunday, while one recovery was reported Saturday.

One new outbreak has been declared at a seniors’ facility in the region, the health unit says.

The outbreak, at Caressant Care on Mary Bucke, was declared on Monday after one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Few other details are known. It’s the fifth institutional outbreak to be declared in the region and the first in several months. The outbreaks have involved a total of 11 staff and one resident. No deaths have been reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of cases involving local elementary or secondary schools has not changed. Only one case has been confirmed. It was reported last Tuesday at Mitchell Hepburn Public School in St. Thomas after a student tested positive.

Of the region’s active cases, two people are under the age of 20, three are in their 30s and one is in their 40s. Four are female and two are male.

People in their 50s and those in their 20s account for the largest number of cases with 51 and 50 infections, respectively.

No one is currently in hospital within SWPH’s jurisdiction. A total of 23 people have been admitted during the pandemic, including 11 who have needed intensive care.

By location, St. Thomas has reported 45 cases, the health unit says. Elsewhere, Bayham has seen 38, Woodstock, 30, Tillsonburg 25 and Dutton/Dunwich 10.

The area with the highest number of cases, Aylmer, has seen a total of 82 during the pandemic, in large part to a surge in cases there in July and August.

Ten other locales have seen single-digit case numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s per cent positivity rate was 0.1 per cent for the week of Sept. 20, the most recent data available. Nearly 3,000 tests were conducted that week.

Huron and Perth

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported on Tuesday.

The case brings the region’s total case count to 134, of which 124 people have recovered. Five people have died from the virus during the pandemic, a tally that has remained unchanged since April 29.

Health officials say Tuesday’s case involved someone in their 20s and was reported in Stratford, where a total of 33 cases have been reported, along with four deaths linked to a seniors’ home outbreak earlier in the year.

Health officials reported four cases on Monday — one in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, one in Goderich and two in North Perth — along with two recoveries.

With Tuesday’s update, there are five known active cases in the region.

Elsewhere, 48 cases during the pandemic have been in Perth County, 47 have been in Huron County and six have been in St. Marys, which also recorded the region’s first death.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 30 cases have been linked to people in their 20s, followed by people in their 50s with 24 and people in their 60s with 22. At least 55 per cent of cases involve women and girls.

Health unit figures show that one active case involves a health-care worker. Overall, 37 of the region’s cases have involved health-care workers.

No hospitalized cases have been reported since late April. Five people have needed to be admitted to hospital, including three who needed oxygen therapy, two who needed intensive care and one who needed intubation.

At least 30.6 per cent of cases have an unknown exposure source, while 29.9 per cent are due to close contact, 14.2 per cent are outbreak-related, 13.4 per cent are due to household contact and 8.2 per cent are travel-related.

Some 37,438 tests had been conducted by the health unit as of Sept. 20, the most recent figures available. That week saw 2,269 tests completed and a per cent positivity rate of 0.1 per cent.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Monday.

Lambton’s total case count remains unchanged at 347, of which 321 people have recovered. At least 25 people have died during the pandemic, most recently in early June.

Story continues below advertisement

One known active case remains in the region, the location of which was not available.

Two recoveries were reported late Sunday and no change was reported late Saturday or Friday.

The county’s other coronavirus metrics, such as hospitalizations and outbreaks, also remain unchanged.

A total of 58 people have been admitted to the hospital for the virus during the pandemic, most recently in late May.

Ten outbreaks have been reported, including at eight seniors’ facilities, Bluewater Health Hospital and one unspecified workplace. The last outbreak to be declared, at the workplace, was in mid-August.

By age, people 80 and up account for at least 76 cases, while people in their 50s make up 52. People in their 20s make up 50 cases.

At least 197 cases, or 57 per cent, involve women and girls. At least 18 per cent of all cases involve health-care workers.

According to health officials, 27,811 tests have been received as of Sept. 27, the latest figures available.

Only six per cent of the 1,181 cases done the previous week had a turnaround time of within two days.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press