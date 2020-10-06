No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Tuesday, 3 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide COVID-19 updates after the province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The press briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Three active cases remain in the province as of Tuesday.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Monday

According to public health, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 482 Nova Scotia tests Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Nova Scotia has had 98,110 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

One person is currently hospitalized in the ICU, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 1,021 cases are considered resolved.

5:59 Flu Shots During COVID-19 Pandemic Flu Shots During COVID-19 Pandemic

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath