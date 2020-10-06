Menu

Health

No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Tuesday, 3 active cases remain

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide COVID-19 updates after the province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. 

The press briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Three active cases remain in the province as of Tuesday.

According to public health, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 482 Nova Scotia tests Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 98,110 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

One person is currently hospitalized in the ICU, the province said.

As of Tuesday, 1,021 cases are considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath

 

