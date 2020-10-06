Menu

Crime

OPP seek 3 suspects in ransacking of campsites near Northbrook

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Lennox and Addington OPP seek suspects accused of vandalizing several hunting camps near Northbrook on Oct. 1.
Lennox and Addington OPP seek suspects accused of vandalizing several hunting camps near Northbrook on Oct. 1. OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP are seeking three suspects after several hunting camps around Kaladar and Northbrook were vandalized on Oct. 1.

According to police, three men were caught on trail cameras causing extensive damage at a hunting camp on Hunt Road.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm in parking lot: police

The suspects allegedly broke windows, smeared food and emptied fire extinguishers within the site, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.

