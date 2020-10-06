OPP seek 3 suspects in ransacking of campsites near Northbrook

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington OPP are seeking three suspects after several hunting camps around Kaladar and Northbrook were vandalized on Oct. 1.

According to police, three men were caught on trail cameras causing extensive damage at a hunting camp on Hunt Road.

The suspects allegedly broke windows, smeared food and emptied fire extinguishers within the site, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.

