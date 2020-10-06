Warrant issued for man wanted in North York apartment shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man in a weekend shooting in the city’s northwest.

Police say 33-year-old O’Keal Brown is wanted for first-degree murder.

He’s also wanted on two counts of attempted murder.

Police say they found three people shot inside an apartment at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.

They say one man was killed, while the others were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have identified the dead man as 36-year-old Gary Gallant.

