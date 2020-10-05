Coronavirus: 2 new cases reported in Northumberland County; 4 more resolved cases for health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Northumberland County, according to the region’s health unit on Monday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports there are now 45 cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County, up from the 43 reported in its last update on Friday. Forty-two cases are considered resolved, up one from Friday.

Since the pandemic began in March, three patients in the county required hospitalized care. There has been one reported death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The City of Kawartha Lakes continues to lead the case count with 182 cases, of which two are considered active — down from four reported Friday. The health unit says 161 cases in the municipality are resolved — two more since Friday. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

Haliburton County’s case total remains at 17 with one unresolved case. There has been one hospitalized case and no deaths.

Of the health unit’s 244 cases, 219 have been resolved — approximately 90 per cent.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

One in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from 8 reported on Friday)

Six in Northumberland County (down from 9 reported on Friday)

Four in Haliburton County (down from 5 reported on Friday)

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks.