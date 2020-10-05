4 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 4 more resolved, 27 active

KFL&A Public Health has identified four more cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Monday.
The public health unit has also deemed four previously active cases resolved, resulting in active cases remaining at 27.
The region has seen a total of 152 positive cases since the pandemic began, with 125 resolved.
Public health said in a tweet Monday that a woman in her 30s, a male under 20 and three females under 20 all tested positive after being in close contact with a positive case.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker is recording zero coronavirus cases linked to the university this week.
Since Aug. 31, the university has linked 20 of the region’s cases to the school.View link »
