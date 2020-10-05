New Brunswick reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

One of the cases involves an individual between 20 and 29 in the Moncton region. Health officials say the case is related to international travel and the person is self-isolating.

Another case involves an individual between 60 and 69 in the Saint John region. It is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and health officials say the individual is self-isolating.

There are now five active cases of the virus in the province, according to the province’s coronavirus dashboard.

No one is in hospital at this time.

Possible exposure on flights

New Brunswick health officials have also identified a positive case in an international traveller who may have been infectious on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 0992, from Mexico City to Toronto on Sept. 29

Air Canada Flight 8910, from Toronto to Moncton on Sept. 30

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

If they develop symptoms they are directed to self-isolate and call 811.

The province has completed 80,455 tests since the pandemic began.

There have been 203 cases in the province with 196 of those having recovered.

Two people, both in the Campbellton area, have died from the novel coronavirus.

According to the provincial government, door-to-door trick-or-treating will happen in New Brunswick this year in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines issued on Friday say anyone with medical conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer should avoid participating in Halloween activities.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.