Man in serious condition after being struck in hit-and-run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 60s suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the city early Monday.
Emergency services responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive just after 7:15 a.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police tweeted the man reportedly suffered a head injury.
The driver fled the scene, police said, but there is no description of the vehicle at this time.
The area is closed for the investigation.
