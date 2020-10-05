Menu

Canada

Man in serious condition after being struck in hit-and-run in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 8:15 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 60s suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the city early Monday.

Emergency services responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive just after 7:15 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police tweeted the man reportedly suffered a head injury.

The driver fled the scene, police said, but there is no description of the vehicle at this time.

The area is closed for the investigation.

