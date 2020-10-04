Quebec police watchdog investigating two incidents, including fatal shooting near Quebec City.

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) is investigating two separate police shootings on Sunday, including one that left a man dead near Quebec City.

The BEI says a 41-year-old man died in Saint-Agapit, Que., after allegedly opening fire on Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police.

The bureau says police were investigating a damaged vehicle when they heard gunshots and spotted a man in the woods, who they say then shot in their direction.

According to the SQ police report, officers tracked the man to his home and returned fire after he allegedly began shooting at them again.

The man was shot by police and transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m.

The bureau is also investigation a separate incident in Montreal where police shot a man in Montreal North on Sunday Morning.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the BEI, the Montreal police report says authorities were called at 6:45 a.m. for a man with a knife who was attempting to break into a fire station.

READ MORE: Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into Montreal shooting that killed 2, injured 1

The police report states that once officers arrived at the scene they tried to communicate with the man who, according to them, did not cooperate and charged at them with a knife.

Officers say this is when they shot at the man. He was brought to hospital but officials say there is no fear for his life.

Six investigators from the BEI have been assigned to look into the incident that took place in Montreal with the support of Sûreté du Québec (SQ) who will provide a forensic technician.

The bureau is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them here.

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau investigates all cases where a person other than an officer on duty dies or is injured by police during an intervention.

–with files from The Canadian Press