Man shot by Montreal police, Quebec independent investigation bureau investigates

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) is investigating the shooting of a man by Montreal police on Sunday.

According to the BEI, the police report says authorities were called at 6:45 a.m. for a man with a knife who was attempting to break into a fire station in Montreal North.

The police report states that once officers arrived on the scene they tried to communicate with the man who according to them, did not cooperate and charged at them with a knife.

Police say this is when they shot at the man. He was brought to hospital but officials say there is no fear for his life.

Six investigators from the BEI have been assigned to look into the incident with the support of Sûreté du Québec (SQ) who will provide a forensic technician.

The bureau is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them here.

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau investigates all cases where a person other than an officer on duty dies or is injured by police during an intervention.