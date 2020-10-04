Menu

Crime

Quebec police arrest suspect in alleged double homicide in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
A police command post vehicle is shown in Montreal North, Sunday, October 4, 2020, where police shot a man brandishing a knife.
A police command post vehicle is shown in Montreal North, Sunday, October 4, 2020, where police shot a man brandishing a knife. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec provincial police say a 59-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an alleged double homicide that took place Saturday in Montreal.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been made public, is expected to appear in court via phone later today to hear what charges he faces.

Police say 61-year-old Diane Leblanc and 57-year-old Sylvie Leblanc were fatally shot around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday in the city’s east end.

READ MORE: Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into Montreal shooting that killed 2, injured 1

Quebec’s independent police watchdog says the suspect shot the women and then opened fire on Montreal police officers who arrived on the scene.

The Independent Investigations Bureau says the man was injured when police returned fire and was transported to hospital.

The Bureau, which investigates whenever citizens are injured or killed during a police operation, says six investigators are examining the case with the help of provincial police.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
