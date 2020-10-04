Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,079 new cases of COVID-19 today, the third day in a row that the province has crossed the 1,000-case mark.

Authorities are also reporting 12 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say two of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours, nine occurred between Sept. 27-Oct. 2, and another death took place at an unspecified date.

Quebec has now recorded 78,459 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 5,878 total deaths, after one previous death mistakenly attributed to the virus was removed from the total.

Hospitalizations went up by eight cases across the province today, for a total of 334.

Of those, 64 people were in intensive care — an increase of four from the previous day.

