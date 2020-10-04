Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

By Staff The Canadian Press
A woman waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, October 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, October 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 1,079 new cases of COVID-19 today, the third day in a row that the province has crossed the 1,000-case mark.

Authorities are also reporting 12 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say two of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours, nine occurred between Sept. 27-Oct. 2, and another death took place at an unspecified date.

READ MORE: For the second day in a row, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec

Quebec has now recorded 78,459 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 5,878 total deaths, after one previous death mistakenly attributed to the virus was removed from the total.

Trending Stories

Hospitalizations went up by eight cases across the province today, for a total of 334.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those, 64 people were in intensive care — an increase of four from the previous day.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Recent COVID-19 numbers in Quebec show the ‘situation is really critical,’ premier says' Coronavirus: Recent COVID-19 numbers in Quebec show the ‘situation is really critical,’ premier says
Coronavirus: Recent COVID-19 numbers in Quebec show the ‘situation is really critical,’ premier says
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecMontrealcovid cases Quebec
Flyers
More weekly flyers