14 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 1,954.

Of the new cases, four are in the central east zone, three are in Saskatoon, one in the south west, and two in the Regina, central and south east zones.

There are 19 active reported cases in Yorkton, where three COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared.

Of the 1,954 reported cases, 148 are considered active. A total of 1,782 people have recovered.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Far North Central: 0

Far North West: 1

Far North East: 0

North West: 0

North Central: 7

North East: 2

Saskatoon: 60

Regina: 28

Central West: 3

Central East: 34

South West: 3

South Central: 7

South East: 3

There is one person in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 Saskatchewan lab worker shortages not improving as COVID-19 tests ramp up: union Saskatchewan lab worker shortages not improving as COVID-19 tests ramp up: union

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We have done well in Saskatchewan in keeping our COVID case numbers low and manageable, however we need to remain vigilant,” Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a statement.

“While most cases are linked to known clusters we are also seeing an increase in cases with no known exposure implying an increase in community transmission. This has led to additional cases in the community. Everyone needs to continue doing their part by taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

339 people are 19 and under

643 people are 20 to 39

599 are 40 to 59

309 people are 60 to 79

64 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said 962 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 296 are travel-related, 567 have no known exposure and 129 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 74 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 198,105 COVID-19 tests to date, up 2,819 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.