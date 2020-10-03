Menu

Canada

‘Justice for Joyce’ rally planned in Montreal to honour Indigenous woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Joyce Echaquan’s family taking legal action' Joyce Echaquan’s family taking legal action
Joyce Echaquan's family taking legal action

A protest is planned in Montreal in honour of an Indigenous woman who was subjected to insults as she lay dying in hospital.

The Native Women’s Shelter is organizing the “Justice for Joyce” rally to raise awareness of the mistreatment and systemic racism it says led to Joyce Echaquan’s death.

The 37-year-old mother of seven filmed herself from her hospital bed on Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help.

READ MORE: ‘Justice for Joyce’: Family of Indigenous woman who died in Quebec hospital announces lawsuit

Two hospital staffers could be seen on the video entering the room and are heard insulting Echaquan, who had been admitted with stomach pain.

Trending Stories

Her family plans to launch a series of legal actions, including a lawsuit against the hospital in Joliette, Que., as well as complaints to the province’s human rights commission and police.

Organizers of today’s rally say physical distancing and masking will be mandatory for all participants

Click to play video 'Joyce Echaquan’s family announces legal action against Joliette hospital, staff' Joyce Echaquan’s family announces legal action against Joliette hospital, staff
Joyce Echaquan’s family announces legal action against Joliette hospital, staff
