Coronavirus: One new COVID-19 case in Peterborough announced Friday

Peterborough Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 126.

The health unit’s jurisdiction spans Peterborough City and County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

On Friday, three resolved cases were also reported. This means the current number of active cases sits at 13, and the overall number of resolved cases is at 111.

The number of deaths remains at two.

An outbreak remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The health unit also reported more than 29,300 individuals have been tested for the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

A drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

