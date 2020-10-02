Sentence reduced for man convicted of manslaughter in George Span’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge man convicted of manslaughter in the 2013 stabbing death of George Span has had his sentence reduced.

Addison Wakefield was first convicted of second-degree murder in Span’s death. After being granted an appeal of that conviction, he was sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter instead, and his case did not go back to trial.

He then appealed that sentence, arguing he shouldn’t serve more time than his co-accused, Michael Mitchell, who was sentenced to 15 years.

The Crown disagreed, arguing Wakefield should have a longer sentence, as he has a previous manslaughter conviction dating back to 2010, for the death of Lyle Madge.

The appeal panel reduced Wakefield’s sentence to 16 years, giving credit for time served.

Span was found dead in his home on Jan. 14, 2013. An autopsy determined the 58-year-old was stabbed to death, in an attack police said was targeted and drug-related.