Saskatchewan Party reaffirms commitment to sell GTH, NDP pledge inquiry

With the election campaign in full swing, Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe once again said it’s a business the government never should have been in.

Moe recommitted to selling the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) during a campaign stop in Moose Jaw on Friday.

“We’ve been very clear numerous times with respect to the investment the government has made in the Global Transportation Hub and the assets that are there,” said Moe, who also committed in 2018 to selling the GTH.

“This is not a business government should have been in, this is a business that we are, and have plans to move it to the private sector. We are not going to move it at a fire sale; we are going to move it at its fair and appropriate value.”

Ryan Meili questioned why anyone would want to buy the GTH at this time.

“Who would want to touch this GTH? They’ve even erased the sign. Who would want to touch it and try to invest out here when there is still this cloud of corruption?” said the Saskatchewan NDP leader.

Meili is calling for a public inquiry into the GTH — a promise he made Friday as part of his platform for more transparency and accountability from government.

“We do have a responsibility to get people the answers and to know exactly what happened who ripped off who, who made what money and why that happened because we don’t want to see this ever happen again,” Meili said.

“If this project is ever going to see any success — we see it bleeding money, growing debt, if we ever want to see any investor confidence we have to get to the bottom of what is going on and clear the air.”

Moe rejected that call, saying the GTH has been one of the most scrutinized projects undertaken by a Saskatchewan Party government.

“There will not be a public inquiry into the Global Transportation Hub as we feel that it has been looked at by the conflict of interest commissioner, the provincial auditor and we have put into place… recommendations that have come out of that scrutiny,” Moe said.

The GTH has been mired in controversy for several years — including several land deals.

The Crown corporation bought 41 acres of land at a cost of $1.2 million in February 2014 and in March 2014.

The province completed the transaction by purchasing 204 acres of land west of Regina at a cost of $21 million.

Before GTH bought the land in late 2013 for $21 million, it was bought and sold numerous times at escalating prices.

More recently, the GTH accrued more debt in the 2019-20 fiscal year, rising to over $46 million.

The growing debt has contributed to a $2.2-million deficit for the Crown, despite the GTH forecasting for a $738,000 deficit in 2019-20.

The GTH was developed by the Saskatchewan Party government as a way to attract business to the area through land sales and development, but for two years the GTH has failed to sell any of its lands, and leases were down $2 million in 2020.

Meili said he would also call an inquiry into the Regina Bypass and bring in measures to strengthen conflict of interest rules for MLAs, requiring all lobbying to be made public and banning corporate and union donations to political parties.

“It’s time for the Sask. Party to quit taking the people of Saskatchewan for granted. It’s time for an open and honest government that puts people first,” Meili said.

Saskatchewan heads to the polls on Oct. 26.

— Tyler Marr and Mickey Djuric contributed to this story.

