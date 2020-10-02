Lindsay, Ont. concert goers fined $880 after alleged non-compliance with Reopening Ontario Act

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act following a drive-in concert in Lindsay, Ont., where police say COVID-19 safety regulations were reportedly broken.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers attended the concert at 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 following a complaint from a member of the public who claimed spectators were not abiding by COVID-19 health protocols.

Police said officers patrolled the venue and spoke with guests and organizers to ensure all the attendees were aware of the current regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to police, officers returned to the concert just after 9 p.m. and found several people allegedly congregating outside of their vehicles and drinking.

Under the Reopening Ontario Act, each person in attendance at a drive-in event must remain within a motor vehicle that is designed to be closed to the elements, except when purchasing food or drinks, when using the washroom, or for health and safety purposes.

According to police, four people were issued Provincial Offence Notices under section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act and fined $880.

