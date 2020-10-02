New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

The government of New Brunswick will provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday.
Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be providing the update at 11 a.m. AT.
As of Thursday, New Brunswick health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus, and said six cases remain active.
The province has confirmed 200 COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 192 recoveries.
New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
