New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The government of New Brunswick will provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be providing the update at 11 a.m. AT.

READ MORE: 6 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick as of Thursday

The briefing will be livestreamed on our website.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Thursday, New Brunswick health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus, and said six cases remain active.

2:05 Fredericton food bank prepares for 2nd wave of COVID-19, end of CERB Fredericton food bank prepares for 2nd wave of COVID-19, end of CERB

The province has confirmed 200 COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 192 recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

More to come.