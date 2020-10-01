Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 4 new cases reported in Peterborough area

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 6:18 pm
This brings the total number of active cases to 15, and the overall number of confirmed cases to 125. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in the Peterborough area on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 15, and the overall number of confirmed cases to 125.

The health unit’s jurisdiction covers Peterborough City and County, as well as Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Read more: One COVID-19 case confirmed at Highland Heights in Peterborough, school remains open

The number of resolved cases remains at 108, and the number of deaths remains at two.

An outbreak remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The health unit also reported more than 29,300 individuals have been tested for the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

A drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

