Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Haliburton, City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction to eight, and the overall number of confirmed cases to 242.

Out of the two new cases reported at 2:10 p.m., one case is in Haliburton County and the other is in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Six additional high-risk contacts were also identified, bringing the total to 22.

The number of resolved cases remains at 214, almost 88 per cent.

The City of Kawartha Lakes has 182 confirmed cases in total, of which four are considered active. The total case count does not include the 32 deaths related to the coronavirus in the area, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon who died in the spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Northumberland County has 43 confirmed cases, two of which are active. One death has also been reported in that area.

Haliburton County has the fewest confirmed cases in the jurisdiction at 17. Two active cases remain and no deaths have been recorded.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.