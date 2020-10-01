Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Simcoe Muskoka to expand services through mobile unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Simcoe Muskoka has received funding to expand its services through a new mobile unit.

Currently, the organization has two locations — one in Orillia and one in Barrie — but due to transportation barriers and the region’s large geographic area, many people do not have access to those sites.

Read more: Advocates worry coronavirus pandemic putting more children at risk for abuse

“The CYAC is excited to expand our services through a newly created mobile unit, ensuring that children and youth who have been physically or sexually abused have a safe, supportive and collaborative response to their disclosures, closer to home,” Marg Schreurs, the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Simcoe Muskoka’s executive director, said in a statement.

The CYAC is in the process of securing “safe” and “child-friendly” locations across Simcoe County and Muskoka where forensic investigations can be conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very fortunate to have the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre’s new location available within our community,” OPP Sgt. Sarah Vance said in a statement.

“This will directly benefit children and youth who use the service and will be a benefit to our investigations.”