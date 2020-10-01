Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Cold Lake motorcyclist dead after crash

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 12:28 am
A Cold Lake man died after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
A Cold Lake man died after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A 35-year-old Cold Lake man riding a motorcycle was killed after a crash on Tuesday, RCMP said Wednesday.

On Sept. 29 at 2:20 p.m., police received a report of the single-vehicle collision on Range Road 415A (Baywood Road) in Cold Lake.

Trending Stories

The man was heading north on Range Road 415A and “passed two vehicles before a collision into a ditch occurred,” RCMP said.

Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Officers said they continue to investigate.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cold LakeMotorcycle fatalCold Lake fatal collisionCold Lake fatal crashCold Lake motorcycle crashCold Lake motorcycle fatalmotorcycle fatal Cold Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers