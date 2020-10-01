Cold Lake motorcyclist dead after crash

A 35-year-old Cold Lake man riding a motorcycle was killed after a crash on Tuesday, RCMP said Wednesday.
On Sept. 29 at 2:20 p.m., police received a report of the single-vehicle collision on Range Road 415A (Baywood Road) in Cold Lake.
The man was heading north on Range Road 415A and “passed two vehicles before a collision into a ditch occurred,” RCMP said.
Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Officers said they continue to investigate.
Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
