B.C. man facing charges after allegedly assaulting police officer, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man in B.C.’s Southern Interior was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a police officer, RCMP say.

According to police, the assault occurred following a motor vehicle collision in Cawston on Monday evening, Sept. 28, along the 2000 block of Newton Road.

Police say when the officer from the Keremeos detachment arrived, a pick-up truck was parked on the side of the road with its rear wheels caught on debris.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance with identifying person of interest in assault investigation

Noticeably, smoke was coming from the engine and the rear wheels were continuously spinning, with the driver depressing the gas pedal to the floor.

Police say prior to the truck being turned off and directed to exit the vehicle, the driver appeared impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once the man got out of the truck, he became physically aggressive toward the officer, at one point, striking the officer in the face,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

“The man was eventually able to be arrested without further harm to both the officer and himself.”

RCMP say the 48-year-old Cawston resident faces charges of assault, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in Penticton provincial court on Dec. 16.

1:56 Penticton senior given conditional sentence for assault Penticton senior given conditional sentence for assault

Related News Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance with identifying person of interest in assault investigation