Lindsay, Ont., man charged in connection with online threats against federal MP: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man has been arrested following an investigation into online threats made against a federal member of Parliament.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday the Royal Canadian Mounted Police contacted the service about a Lindsay resident who allegedly went online and threatened to harm a federal MP.

Police did not identify the MP.

The municipal police took over the investigation and made an arrest on Tuesday.

A 42-year-old Lindsay man was arrested and charged with threatening to commit an offence against an internationally protected person, and uttering a threat to cause bodily harm.

The man was held in custody to attend a bail hearing and was later remanded into custody, police said Wednesday.

“As this investigation is ongoing, the name of the accused is not being released at this time,” said Sgt. Dave Murtha.