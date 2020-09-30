Ottawa man, 24, charged following ‘smash-and-grab’ thefts at Nepean businesses

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man has been charged following a string of break and enters in Nepean on Tuesday night, according to police.

Front-line officers responded to consecutive alarm calls from businesses in the 1000 block of Merivale Road between 11:48 p.m. and 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say three businesses were the target of “smash-and-grab” break and enters.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the scene and interviewed witnesses to establish a physical description of the suspect, which was passed on to nearby patrol officers, who were able to locate and arrest a man matching those details.

Andrew Sicard, 24, of Ottawa has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday, police say.

