Crime

Ottawa man, 24, charged following ‘smash-and-grab’ thefts at Nepean businesses

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 12:09 pm
Ottawa police say they've arrested a suspect in relation to three 'smash-and-grab' break and enters on Merivale Road on Tuesday night.
Ottawa police say they've arrested a suspect in relation to three 'smash-and-grab' break and enters on Merivale Road on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

An Ottawa man has been charged following a string of break and enters in Nepean on Tuesday night, according to police.

Front-line officers responded to consecutive alarm calls from businesses in the 1000 block of Merivale Road between 11:48 p.m. and 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say three businesses were the target of “smash-and-grab” break and enters.

OPP say 19-year-old Toronto man caught speeding with bong in his lap near Gananoque, Ont.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the scene and interviewed witnesses to establish a physical description of the suspect, which was passed on to nearby patrol officers, who were able to locate and arrest a man matching those details.

Andrew Sicard, 24, of Ottawa has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday, police say.

