Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog closes investigation in relation to incident at RVH

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 11:29 am
"The medical records do not establish that the woman suffered any 'serious injury' within the SIU's mandate," the organization's director said.
Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has closed an investigation into an incident that occurred between a 24-year-old woman and police officers in July.

On July 25, the SIU says the woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting another person at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

While under arrest, the SIU says, the woman made comments that suggested she was having suicidal thoughts, so she was sent to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont., to be assessed.

Trending Stories

At the hospital, the woman became violent toward the police officers and was arrested and charged, according to the SIU.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, which included a review of medical records, I am satisfied that the case should be closed at this time,” the SIU’s director, Joseph Martino, said in a statement.

“The medical records do not establish that the woman suffered any ‘serious injury’ within the SIU’s mandate.”

Martino said the SIU had made several efforts to obtain more medical records from the woman, although she hasn’t provided those releases.

“In the circumstances, as the information made available to the SIU does not indicate any serious injury, the SIU is presently without jurisdiction, in my view, to proceed with its investigation,” Martino added.

