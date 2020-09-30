Rainfall warning in effect for Montreal as heavy showers continue

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t forget your umbrella. Montreal and a large swath of southern Quebec are in for another day of heavy showers.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for several regions Wednesday, including the Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Eastern Townships areas.

The public weather agency expects between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain by the end of the day.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the warning states.

In Montreal, the wet weather isn’t expected to end just yet, either. Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain for Montreal on both Thursday and Friday.

The sun should come back out in time for the weekend, according to the weather agency.

