Canada

Rainfall warning in effect for Montreal as heavy showers continue

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 9:13 am
A woman wears a face as she walks along a street in the rain in Montreal, Saturday, July 11, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Don’t forget your umbrella. Montreal and a large swath of southern Quebec are in for another day of heavy showers.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for several regions Wednesday, including the Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Eastern Townships areas.

The public weather agency expects between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain by the end of the day.

What weather Canadians can expect from coast to coast this fall

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the warning states.

In Montreal, the wet weather isn’t expected to end just yet, either. Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain for Montreal on both Thursday and Friday.

The sun should come back out in time for the weekend, according to the weather agency.

