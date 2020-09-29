Calgary police want witnesses of serious weekend crash in southeast to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police want to speak with witnesses of a weekend collision that left a driver with serious injuries, according to a Tuesday news release.

On Sunday, Sept. 27 at around 10 p.m., police said a blue Chevrolet SUV was speeding west on 130 Avenue S.E. when it left the road and drove up the inclined boulevard toward the fences of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E.

“The SUV broke through the back fence, passing through several bushes, a garden shed and a fence before striking a wooden deck attached to the back of a home and becoming airborne,” police explained.

“The vehicle then struck two large trees, which brought the vehicle to a stop.” Tweet This

Officers said the 39-year-old man driving the SUV was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in serious, life-threatening injuries.

If you saw the crash, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.